Easy Jobs app for Slack is a powerful and efficient solution to get real time information for managing job applications within your easy.jobs
platform. This app integrates with the Easy.jobs
Platform and provides real-time notifications directly within Slack. Whether you're an HR manager, a recruiter, or a hiring team leader, this app makes it easy to stay up-to-date on the latest job application updates. With Easy Jobs app for Slack, you'll never miss an important message or deadline again.
With Easy Jobs app for Slack,
Receive notifications when a candidate applies for a job
Stay informed of a candidate's progress through the pipeline
Get updates on candidate's notes, ratings, and attachments
Receive notifications when a candidate is selected for a job position
Receive notifications when a candidate is rejected for a job position
So, you'll be informed when a candidate applies for a job, so you never miss an opportunity to start the review process. You'll also receive notifications when a candidate is moved along the pipelines, so you always know where they stand in the process.
Additionally, you'll be informed when a candidate's note, rating, or attachments are updated, so you always have the latest information at your fingertips. Finally, you'll receive a notification when a candidate is selected for a job position, so you can quickly and easily notify them of the good news.
To use Easy Jobs for Slack, simply install the app and connect it to your Slack workspace. You can then start receiving candidates' updates right from your Slack channel.
Overall, the Easy Jobs app for Slack is a must-have tool for recruiters and hiring managers who want to streamline their recruitment process and stay informed in real-time.