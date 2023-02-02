:tophat: Abe Ott elegantly integrates leading AI technologies into Slack. All the things you love about ChatGPT and cutting-edge image generation models (Leonardo.Ai
, Dall-E) can now be accessed anywhere… right inside your organization’s instance of Slack.
:computer: Abe unlocks new ways to collaborate with your team.
Unlike the 1-on-1 experience you’re accustomed to when using ChatGPT, Abe Ott now sprinkles productivity magic on your group conversations.
:brain: Abe allows you to toggle between GPT-4 and GPT-3.5, so you don’t have to burn through tokens for simpler requests.
Ask Abe to:
:large_green_circle: Make sense of messy conversations
@Abe Ott - provide a bulleted list of the action items we discussed in this conversation
:large_green_circle: Write engineering requirements
for product enhancements
@Abe Ott - write a Jira ticket that details the idea we’ve been talking about
:large_green_circle: Make cool art
@Abe Ott - create an image of an astronaut riding a unicorn
:bulb: Abe Ott includes access to Leonardo.Ai
’s mind-bending models, allowing you and your team to create fun and beautiful imagery.
:earth_americas: As the world uncovers new and creative ways to leverage ChatGPT to increase productivity, you and your team will be able to conveniently take advantage of the benefits of AI… without needing to remember your OpenAI login.
:warning: Disclaimer:
Please note that Abe Ott is an AI assistant that uses OpenAI API to generate responses. While we strive to provide accurate and helpful information, there may be instances where the responses generated by Abe Ott are inaccurate or offensive. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause and encourage you to let us know if you encounter any issues with Abe Ott's responses.