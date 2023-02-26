Instant Meet

/meet command.:point_right: Instant meeting link creation: With just a single command
/meet, your app creates an instant meeting link, making it easy for users to quickly set up and join meetings.:point_right: Deeply respects user privacy: We prioritize privacy and only require necessary permission for the "/meet" command in Slack, without any further access to the Slack workspace data.:point_right: Works in any Slack environment : Your app creates meetings and adds them to the user's calendar in DMs, public or private channels. This allows for easy collaboration and connection regardless of location.:point_right: Calendar integration: The app automatically adds the meeting to your calendar.:point_right: Secure authentication: Your app uses a secure Google authentication mechanism, ensuring that only authorized users can create or join meetings.
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