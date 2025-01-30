Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Organizations on the Hobby plan are deleted after 6 months of inactivity, while organizations on the Scale plan retain data until account termination. Uptime monitoring results and alerting logs are retained for one year for all account types. Other data is retained for the lifetime of the organization’s account but may be subject to change in the future.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Users can delete their account and associated data at any time directly from their dashboard or by contacting support. Uptime monitoring results and alerting logs are automatically removed after one year.

Política de almacenamiento de datos All data is securely stored in the European Union at Hetzner’s Falkenstein data center. Data is encrypted both in transit and at rest, following industry best practices to ensure security and compliance with relevant regulations.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Alemania

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted on Hetzner, in Falkenstein, Germany.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Hetzner

App/servicio con subencargados no