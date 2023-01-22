Política de retención de datos
The need to retain data varies widely with the type of data. Some data can be immediately deleted and some must be retained until reasonable potential for future need no longer exists. Since this can be somewhat subjective, a retention policy is important to ensure that Beroe's guidelines on retention are consistently applied throughout the organization.
• Backup Retention period is set for 8 years.
• If the user failed to renew the subscription after the validity expires, based on the user’s request data will be deleted from the database within 10-15 days.
• Backup will be restored by user request based.
• User information gets stored in RDS.
• RDS user tables contain, Firstname, Lastname, Business email ID.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
• Backup Retention period is set for 8 years.
• If the user failed to renew the subscription after the validity expires, based on the user’s request data will be deleted from the database within 10-15 days.
• Backup will be restored by user request based.
• User information gets stored in RDS.
• RDS user tables contain, Firstname, Lastname, Business email ID.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Beroe will store the customer information(First name, Last name, Business Email ID and Conversations) in secure RDS instance and Secure Mongo Atlas.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Irlanda
Información del alojamiento de datos
AWS cloud hosted service(RDS).
Mongo Atlas cloud hosted service.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS, Mongo Atlas
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Data retention is off
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Europe and US
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Europe and US