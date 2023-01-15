Política de retención de datos
Anecdote will retain the data collected for a maximum period of 5 years. After 5 years, we will review the data and determine whether it is necessary to retain it for legal or business purposes. If not, we will securely delete the data.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
If you wish to have your personal data deleted before the 5-year retention period is over, please send a request to security@anec.app. We will review and respond to your request within 30 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Anecdote takes appropriate technical and organizational measures to ensure the security of the data we collect. Access to the data is restricted to authorized personnel only, and we regularly review our security practices to ensure they are up-to-date and effective.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Data is hosted in the cloud on Amazon AWS in us-east-1 region.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no