Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Protecting your privacy and securing your data are our highest priorities. We retain your data for the duration of your usage of our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data by submitting a request at any time to support@dealhub.io.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Deleted data will remain in the backup files for 7 days, and after 7 days the backup files will be deleted. The only exception to this is the access logs, which are kept for 24 months, due to the requirements / regulations set by the local data privacy act.

Política de almacenamiento de datos The storage and backup is encrypted at rest, hosted in Azure. Hourly backup is done for 3 days and daily backup for 7 days. The data is also stored in a DR location (same country using Azure) for BCP.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Francia, Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos MS Azure hosing services

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Microsoft

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://dealhub.io/data-processing-addendum/