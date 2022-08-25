Política de retención de datos
Protecting your privacy and securing your data are our highest priorities. We retain your data for the duration of your usage of our services.
Customers can opt to request removal of their data by submitting a request at any time to support@dealhub.io.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Deleted data will remain in the backup files for 7 days, and after 7 days the backup files will be deleted. The only exception to this is the access logs, which are kept for 24 months, due to the requirements / regulations set by the local data privacy act.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
The storage and backup is encrypted at rest, hosted in Azure. Hourly backup is done for 3 days and daily backup for 7 days. The data is also stored in a DR location (same country using Azure) for BCP.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Francia, Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
MS Azure hosing services
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Microsoft
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no