Política de retención de datos
13. DELETION AND RETURN OF PERSONAL DATA
13.1. Following the end term or termination of the Agreement, the Data Processor shall retain Customer Data that remains stored in Data Controller’s tenant in a limited function account for 90 days after expiration or termination of Data Controller’s subscription. After the 90-day retention period ends, the Data Processor will disable Data Controller’s account and delete the Personal Data, unless Data Processor is permitted or required by applicable law, or authorized under this DPA, to retain such data. At all times during the term of Data Controller’s subscription, Data Controller will have the ability to access, extract and delete Customer Data stored in their tenant.
13.2. Upon the Data Controller’s request, the Data Processor shall certify in writing the destruction of the personal data.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
13. DELETION AND RETURN OF PERSONAL DATA
13.1. Following the end term or termination of the Agreement, the Data Processor shall retain Customer Data that remains stored in Data Controller’s tenant in a limited function account for 90 days after expiration or termination of Data Controller’s subscription. After the 90-day retention period ends, the Data Processor will disable Data Controller’s account and delete the Personal Data, unless Data Processor is permitted or required by applicable law, or authorized under this DPA, to retain such data. At all times during the term of Data Controller’s subscription, Data Controller will have the ability to access, extract and delete Customer Data stored in their tenant.
13.2. Upon the Data Controller’s request, the Data Processor shall certify in writing the destruction of the personal data.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Light Company ApS stores data in accordance with GDPR and applicable law. See more at https://light.inc/dpa
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Irlanda
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted on AWS
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Gemini Enterprise retains API logs for up to 30 days for security. Data is not used for training. Deleted customer data follows Google Cloud’s standard deletion process.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
We use Google Gemini Enterprise via API. Our data remains fully owned by us and is not used by Google for model training. No human reviewers access our data.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Data at rest is stored in our chosen Google Cloud region (US/EU). Inference may be processed globally within Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure.