Política de retención de datos
Our policy is to retain user data solely for the purpose of delivering our services. If there is no legitimate reason for us to keep user data, we will delete it within a month. However, data that must be kept by law, such as payment data for tax purposes, will be retained as long as necessary and no longer.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
To request deletion of user data, please send an email to: support@polite.pro
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data is stored in our hosting provider’s data centers. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures. Data is automatically backed up nightly.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Irlanda
Información del alojamiento de datos
We use cloud based hosting
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados