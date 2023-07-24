Política de retención de datos
We retain client's information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in our Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law. We also retain and use clients' information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
When our clients unsubscribe from RoMO, we will retain their data for 6 months, in case they change their mind and want to start using RoMo again. After that period all their data will be deleted permanently.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We store all data collected through RoMo on Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers and rely on them to meet all highest industry standards. While we take reasonable measures to protect our subscribers' information, there is no method of transmission or storage is 100% secure.
Información del alojamiento de datos
AWS, cloud
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no