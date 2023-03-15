Qonto requests

Política de retención de datos
Qonto receives information from our customers, both directly and indirectly and collects and processes and stores them only as long as necessary for the different purposes pursued by us and to comply with our legal obligations.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Qonto receives information from our customers, both directly and indirectly and collects and processes and stores them only as long as necessary for the different purposes pursued by us and to comply with our legal obligations. Qonto's personal data deletion process (or archiving with anonymization) is automatically implemented internally once the various retention periods (defined in our privacy policy) have expired. Personal data is also deleted by Qonto when we receive specific requests for deletion at our dpo@qonto.com address.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
The personal data we collect and process in one of our offices in Europe (Paris, Milan, Berlin, Barcelona, Belgrade) are stored on the servers of our data storage provider Amazon AWS in the European Union, Germany.
Información del alojamiento de datos
The personal data we collect and process in one of our offices in Europe (Paris, Milan, Berlin, Barcelona, Belgrade) are stored on the servers of our data storage provider Amazon AWS in the European Union, Germany.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no