Política de retención de datos
Xitoring retains customer data indefinitely unless a user explicitly requests its removal. Retention of data is conducted in compliance with regulations, and we ensure its secure storage throughout its lifecycle.
Contact us by email to delete data:
support@xitoring.com
Contact us by email to delete data:
support@xitoring.com
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Xitoring does not automatically remove or archive customer data after a specific period. Customer data is securely stored and retained until the user submits a removal request. Upon receiving such a request, data will be permanently deleted from our systems.
Contact us by email to delete data:
support@xitoring.com
Contact us by email to delete data:
support@xitoring.com
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Xitoring stores all customer data securely on cloud servers hosted by Azure. We use encryption for data in transit and at rest, and restrict access to authorized personnel to ensure maximum security.
Contact us by email to delete data:
support@xitoring.com
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no