CyberCoach

Política de retención de datos

Processing Details. The parties acknowledge and agree that: i. the subject-matter of the processing is limited to Personal Data within the scope of the GDPR ii. the duration of the processing will be for the duration of the Customer’s right to use the Offering and until all Personal Data is deleted or returned in accordance with Customer instructions or the terms of this Agreement iii. the nature and purpose of the processing will be to provide the Offering pursuant to this Agreement; iv. the types of Personal Data processed by the Offering include those expressly identified in Article 4 of the GDPR; and v. the categories of data subjects are Customer’s representatives and end users, such as employees, contractors, collaborators, and customers, and other data subjects whose Personal Data is contained within any data made available to Publisher by Customer.