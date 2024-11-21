Política de retención de datos
Processing Details. The parties acknowledge and agree that:
i. the subject-matter of the processing is limited to Personal Data within the scope of the GDPR
ii. the duration of the processing will be for the duration of the Customer’s right to use the Offering and until all Personal Data is deleted or returned in accordance with Customer instructions or the terms of this Agreement
iii. the nature and purpose of the processing will be to provide the Offering pursuant to this Agreement;
iv. the types of Personal Data processed by the Offering include those expressly identified in Article 4 of the GDPR; and
v. the categories of data subjects are Customer’s representatives and end users, such as employees, contractors, collaborators, and customers, and other data subjects whose Personal Data is contained within any data made available to Publisher by Customer.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Cult Security complies with GDPR compliant data security with addition of Customer will be responsible for responding to any such request including, where necessary, by using the functionality of the Offering. Publisher will assist with Customer’s responses to data subject requests, to the extent Publisher is able to connect the personal data to an individual with Customer’s assistance.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Publisher will take appropriate security measures that are required by Data Protection Laws and in accordance with good industry practice relating to data security and storage.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Países Bajos, Irlanda
Información del alojamiento de datos
All CyberCoach related data is cloud hosted in Azure Western Europe region with full GDPR compliance.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Azure
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no