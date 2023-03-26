Stickers for Slack brings a whole new level of fun and expressiveness to your Slack workspace! Instead of relying on plain text, reactions, or boring GIF searches, we let you send custom stickers instantly with simple commands. Whether you’re reacting to a funny moment in a meeting, hyping up your teammates, or just making Slack chats more engaging, Stickers for Slack has your back. Just type /sticker [search term] or mention @stickers [search term], and the perfect sticker will appear! Stickers for Slack is free to use, lightweight, and optimized for quick sticker sharing. Whether you’re in public channels, private groups, or direct messages, you can always find the right sticker for any conversation. :performing_arts::fire: