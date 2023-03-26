Política de retención de datos
Stickers for Slack does not store any user messages, files, or content from Slack conversations. The only data temporarily retained is anonymized sticker search metadata (e.g., most-used search terms), which is stored for up to 7 days to help improve sticker relevance and performance. After this period, all metadata is automatically deleted.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Stickers for Slack does not archive customer data. Any data used during sticker generation (such as a search term or trigger mention) is processed in-memory and not saved to long-term storage. If any temporary metadata is stored (e.g., sticker popularity stats), it is automatically removed after 7 days. Additionally, when a user or workspace uninstalls the app or requests deletion, all associated data is immediately and permanently deleted from our systems within 24 hours.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Stickers for Slack stores only temporary, non-personal metadata (like search frequency or performance logs) in a secure, encrypted cloud environment hosted by a trusted third-party provider. No personal messages, private content, or identifiable user data is stored. All sticker-related processing occurs in-memory or is logged without identifiable references. We do not store files, messages, or DM/channel content. All systems are access-controlled, encrypted at rest and in transit, and regularly audited for security best practices.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
DigitalOcean
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no