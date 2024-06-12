KiteSuite serves as comprehensive work management tool to easy manage different organization's projects. Utilize KiteSuite and integration for Slack to seamless work management and to foster shared understanding amount team members. There is no need to switch between applications—you can easily create new items in KiteSuite directly from Slack.Enhance Work Management with KiteSuite and SlackCreate New Items: Use the "/" command in Slack to create new KiteSuite items. More Actions Menu: Click on the More actions button or use the "/" key to open the create item modal and generate a new item.How It Works The item will automatically sync with KiteSuite and be available instantly for your team members to work on. This ensures that no communication is missed and your team stays updated at all times.Pricing The KiteSuite integration with Slack is supported for all KiteSuite pricing plans, including the initial free trial period.Learn More For more details, please feel free to check out our help guide page.
KiteSuite podrá ver:
KiteSuite podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.
Detailed policy mentioned in this url https://kitesuite.com/privacy-policy/
We collect personal information that users provide to us.
1) Personal Information Provided by user: names,phone numbers,email addresses,mailing addresses,job titles,usernames,passwords,contact
preferences,contact or authentication data,billing addresses,debit/credit card numbers
2) Payment Data: We may collect data necessary to process your payment. All payment data is stored by stripe. You may find their privacy notice link(s) here: https://stripe.com/en-in/privacy.
3) Social Media Login Data
4) Geolocation Information
5) Mobile Device Data
6) Push Notifications
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Detailed policy mentioned in this url https://kitesuite.com/privacy-policy/
Based on the applicable laws of your country, you may have the right to request access to the personal information we collect from you, change that information, or delete it. To request to review, update, or delete your personal information, please contact our privacy management team:
By email: data@kitesuite.com
By courier or postal email: KiteSuite LLC Privacy manager
D-199 5th Floor, Phase 8B
Mohali, Punjab 160055
India
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Detailed policy mentioned in this url https://kitesuite.com/privacy-policy/
We have implemented appropriate and reasonable technical and organizational security measures designed to protect the security of any personal information we process. However, despite our safeguards and efforts to secure your information, no electronic transmission over the Internet or information storage technology can be guaranteed to be 100% secure, so we cannot promise or guarantee that hackers, cybercriminals, or other unauthorized third parties will not be able to defeat our security and improperly collect, access, steal, or modify your information. Although we will do our best to protect your personal information, transmission of personal information to and from our Services is at your own risk. You should only access the Services within a secure environment.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
India, Estados Unidos, Reino Unido
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no
Certificados y conformidad
Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos
Send email to contact@kitesuite.com
Conforme con la HIPAA
no
Aunque esta aplicación es compatible con la HIPAA, Slack no tiene un acuerdo de socios comerciales con ningún proveedor de aplicaciones de terceros, incluidas las de Slack Marketplace, por lo que será tu responsabilidad validar el cumplimiento y ejecución del acuerdo adecuado por parte del proveedor antes de activarla.
Seguridad
Admite el lenguaje de marcado de aserción de seguridad (SAML)
no
Dispone de un equipo de seguridad especializado
yes
Contacto para resolver temas de seguridad
contact@kitesuite.com
Dispone de un programa de divulgación de vulnerabilidades
no
Dispone de un programa de recompensa de errores (bug bounty)