Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Travel arrangement information: Retained during the active travel planning period and for a reasonable period thereafter for customer service and legal compliance purposes Business partner information: Retained throughout the business relationship and for a reasonable period following termination of the relationship Inquiry and customer service information: Retained for the duration necessary to respond to inquiries and provide ongoing support Employee information: Retained during employment and for the period required by applicable labor laws and regulations Job applicant information: Retained during the recruitment process and for a limited period thereafter as required by law

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We periodically review our retained personal information to ensure it remains necessary for the stated purposes. Personal information that is no longer required is securely deleted or anonymized in accordance with our data protection procedures.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Storage Location: All personal information is stored on secure cloud servers. We utilize reputable cloud service providers that maintain industry-standard security certifications and comply with applicable data protection regulations. Data Encryption: All personal information is encrypted both in transit and at rest. We employ strong encryption algorithms to protect data from unauthorized access, ensuring that information remains secure throughout its lifecycle on our systems. Backup Procedures: We maintain daily backups of all stored data to ensure business continuity and data recovery capabilities. Backup data is subject to the same encryption and security standards as primary data storage.

App/servicio con subencargados no