Emoji Happenings

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos No client-identifying data is intentionally retained or stored unless explicitly shared. For example, when you onboard and provide your email address and company name. Backups, logging, and other operational systems may retain this and other information for debugging or operational purposes. We store your data forever unless you explicitly contact us and request to remove your data at which time we will review and process your request in a timely manner. Please contact us using the information in our privacy policy.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos No client-identifying data is intentionally retained or stored unless explicitly shared. For example, when you onboard and provide your email address and company name. Backups, logging, and other operational systems may retain this and other information for debugging or operational purposes. We store your data forever unless you explicitly contact us and request to remove your data at which time we will review and process your request in a timely manner. Please contact us using the information in our privacy policy.

Política de almacenamiento de datos No client-identifying data is intentionally retained or stored unless explicitly shared. For example, when you onboard and provide your email address and company name. Backups, logging, and other operational systems may retain this and other information for debugging or operational purposes. We store your data forever unless you explicitly contact us and request to remove your data at which time we will review and process your request in a timely manner. Please contact us using the information in our privacy policy.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos GCP