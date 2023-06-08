Oyster is a global employment platform that helps you hire, pay, reward, and care for teams in 180+ countries without opening an entity.With the Oyster integration for Slack
, you and your team can get notified and quickly take actions across the employment lifecycle—whether it’s tracking a new hire’s onboarding progress, approving time off, receiving reminders on expenses and invoices, or tracking terminations—all without leaving Slack.Key highlights of Oyster for Slack for company admins and team managers
:
• Receive time off requests and respond directly within Slack
• Get notified on key onboarding milestones – forms sent to new hires, delays/completions in signature process, and more
• Track new expenses and get reminders on invoice paymentsKey highlights of Oyster for Slack for your workforce
:
• Get notified of time off approval status and timesheet updates
• Contractors can get notified on invoices and contractHow to get started
:
• Sign up
for a Oyster account
• Check out the "Getting started"
guide
• Learn more
about the integration for SlackWhat global companies and teams have to say about Oyster
:
Oyster is used by thousands of companies including Bumble, Quora, Lokalise, Chili Piper, Bolt, and Spryker.
“Oyster was a low-entrance, low-workload way to ensure that we can access the right talent pools regardless of where they are.”
- Robbie McMillan, People Business Partner, Utility Warehouse
“Payroll, health insurance, and work permit were all taken care of for me as if I'd just joined a local company.”
- Elliot K, VP of Engineering,Mid-Market company
"Before Oyster—we call it the Before Times—we were doing all of our international employee management manually. We were manually staying legally compliant and dealing with taxes in 40 different countries. It was a logistical nightmare. So when Oyster swooped in, it was a knight-in-shining-armor moment for us.”
- Tyler Parson, VP of People at Chili PiperAbout Oyster
:
Oyster is a global employment platform that empowers companies to hire, pay, reward, and care for their global teams. It enables growing companies to give valued international team members the experience they deserve, without the usual headaches or expense. Oyster empowers hiring anywhere in the world with reliable, compliant contracts, payroll and great local benefits and perks. Founded in January 2020, Oyster is itself a fully distributed company with a diverse, global team. For more information visit https://oysterhr.com
.