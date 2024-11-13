Política de retención de datos
Retention Period: Harriet will hold customer data for a period of 5 years from the date of transaction or the last interaction with the customer, unless there is a legal requirement to keep it for a longer period.
Data Use: The data retained will only be used for purposes consented to by the customer, such as improving services, customer support, and compliance with legal obligations.
Exception Handling: In case of certain circumstances such as legal disputes or ongoing investigations, Harriet may retain data beyond the normal retention period.
Policy Review: Harriet reviews and updates this data retention policy regularly, in accordance with changes in laws and regulations, and will communicate any changes to customers in a timely manner.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Backup: Harriet conducts regular backups of production databases which are stored encrypted on redundant media.
Data Deletion: Upon the expiry of the retention period or at the request of the customer, data will be securely deleted from all active systems, archives, and backups.
Email privacy@hrharriet.com to make a data deletion request.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Storage Security: All data is securely stored and maintained following industry-standard security practices, to prevent unauthorized access or breaches.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Irlanda
Información del alojamiento de datos
Heroku DBaaS
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Heroku
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
OpenAI GPT-4o + o1; Anthropic Claude
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Harriet LLMs do not retain customer data for training or other purposes.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Harriet is backed by the world's most advanced LLMs. The Harriet team can configure processing of your data to take place either globally (default) or within the EU. Contact sales@hrharriet.com to learn more.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
LLM data is not retained.