DoControl for Slack Enterprise

Política de retención de datos
Customer data is stored for as long as the engagement or contract is active, or for the period of time defined in each customer’s master services agreement. Customers can submit a data deletion request for all or some of the data stored and processed within the Production environment and used for delivering DoControl’s services. In case the customer decided to leave and close his account, DoControl will accept requests for restore/download all customer data within a 35 days retention. Requests for data deletion should be filed by the following channels: 1. support@docontrol.io 2. Intercom An approval should be obtained from customers in case confidential data is intended to be retained beyond its retention period. Such information will be tagged accordingly by DoControl. https://www.docontrol.io/privacy
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
All data has backups for 35 days. Customer data is stored for as long as the engagement or contract is active, or for the period of time defined in each customer’s master services agreement.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All storages is encrypted at rest using AWS KMS and backup for 35 days.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
AWS
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
aws
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
We use an internally hosted LLM for research purposes. It’s not trained or stores any data.
Ajustes de retención de LLM
No data is saved
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
N/A
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
N/A