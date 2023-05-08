You may request deletion of your information by emailing us at privacy@conectere.net. Please note that some information may remain in our records, for example in our archives, after your request of deletion of such information. Please also note that comments you post publicly on our website, such as comments on our blog posts, will remain visible to the public. Your posts and certain profile information may remain after you terminate your account. We urge you to consider the sensitivity of any information you input into these services. To request removal of your information from publicly accessible websites operated by us, please contact us as provided below. In some cases, we may not be able to remove your information, in which case we will let you know if we are unable to and why. Conectere will remove customer data data according to our stated privacy policy, which can be found at at