Teleskope Enterprise Data Protection

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Teleskope, Inc. shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to comply with specific legal, contractual, and regulatory requirements, as well as achieve data minimization. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Data archiving is subject to the following protection and archiving requirements. Physical (e.g., paper) records must be archived in secured storage (onsite or offsite) and clearly labeled in archive boxes naming the data owner. Electronic records must be archived with strict access controls depending on data sensitivity appropriate to secure the confidentiality, integrity, and accessibility of the information as defined in this policy. The default archiving period of data shall be one (1) year or a period to comply with specific legal, contractual, and regulatory requirements, as well as achieve data minimization or an approved exception permits a longer or shorter period. Exceptions must be requested by the data owner by emailing support@teleskope.ai

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data is stored in accordance with Teleskope's Privacy Policy. Teleskope never stores any chat data transmitted through slack, only metadata and employee user data, such as channel names, employee usernames and emails, as well as what types of data were detected in each channels.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://www.teleskope.ai/subprocessors