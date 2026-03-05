Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We will retain user data as long as a user has an account.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We will remove user data, when a user deletes his/her account and request deletion of all activity information.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Our bot for Slack adheres to the principle of data minimization, storing only the necessary information required for its operation. Any data collected is retained for a limited period, after which it is securely deleted. We prioritize data security, employing robust encryption and access controls. We maintain transparency about our data practices, informing users about the data we collect, its use, and retention period. Lastly, we uphold users' rights to access and request deletion of their data, ensuring compliance with legal standards, including GDPR.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Alemania, Estados Unidos

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://www.getdot.ai/legal

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) openai gpt4o

Ajustes de retención de LLM By default, OpenAI retains API inputs and outputs for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring, after which the data is deleted unless legally required to be kept longer

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM OpenAI maintains control and custody of data processed through their API services, securely storing it on their own infrastructure