AI Pitch Deck Generator

Política de retención de datos
We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements). No purpose in this notice will require us keeping your personal information for longer than 10 years.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
PitchBob remove data by request on hi@pitchbob.io
Política de almacenamiento de datos
When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize such information, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Default settings. No additional settings for data storage were made
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
We do not use data tenancy
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
We don't use