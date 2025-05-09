Política de retención de datos
BackEngine retains customer data for as long as an account is active or in accordance with our agreements with customers, unless required by law to dispose of data earlier or retain it longer.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
BackEngine disposes of customer data within 30 days of a request by a current or former customer or in accordance with the customer's agreement with BackEngine. We may retain data necessary for legal obligations, dispute resolution, and enforcing agreements.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is encrypted at rest and in transit. We generate a unique encryption key for each customer, and customers can revoke their encryption key at any time, rendering associated data unusable.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Our infrastructure is hosted in North American AWS data centers.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
We use enterprise-tier models from OpenAI and Anthropic.
Ajustes de retención de LLM
All data processed by LLMs follows our standard data retention policies.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Customer data processed using our AI features will not be used to train machine learning models, except as expressly described in the OpenAI and Anthropic terms and conditions.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
We currently process all data in the United States.