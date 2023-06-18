Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Dewstack retains User Personal Information for as long as the user's account is active or as needed to provide services. Dewstack does not automatically delete inactive user accounts, so unless a user chooses to delete their account, the account information will be retained indefinitely. However, if a user wants to cancel their account or delete their User Personal Information, they can do so in their account. While Dewstack will retain and use user information as necessary to comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce agreements, barring legal requirements, it will delete the user's full profile (within reason) within 90 days. Users can also contact support@dewstack.com to request the erasure of the data that Dewstack processes on the basis of consent within 30 days.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Dewstack's data archival/removal policy allows users to cancel their accounts or delete their User Personal Information directly through their accounts. If a user chooses to do this, Dewstack, barring any legal requirements, will delete the user's full profile within 90 days. In addition, users can contact support@dewstack.com to request the erasure of the data that Dewstack processes on the basis of consent. Such requests will be handled within 30 days. It's important to note that while Dewstack aims to promptly delete user data upon request, some data may be retained as necessary to comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce agreements.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Dewstack stores and processes the information that it collects in the United States. The data storage is carried out in accordance with Dewstack's Privacy Statement. When it comes to technical aspects, transmission of data on Dewstack is encrypted using HTTPS, and SSL/TLS. Data are stored and encrypted by trusted third-party cloud providers such as Google Cloud or Amazon AWS. However, Dewstack notes that no method of transmission, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure, so while they take all reasonable measures to protect User Personal Information, they cannot guarantee its absolute security. In the event of a data breach that affects User Personal Information, Dewstack will act promptly to mitigate the impact of a breach and notify any affected users.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos