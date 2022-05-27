Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We only keep your personal information for as long as it's necessary for our original legitimate purpose for collecting the information and for as long as we have your permission to keep it. We will delete your personal information when you request that we do so by contacting us on approvalmax.com/hello. When we delete your personal data, all personally identifiable information (except any information we are legally obligated to maintain) will be removed from our systems. However, please note that we retain statistical and aggregate information for analysis and improvement purposes.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Upon termination of the Service Period, all of the Content in our App's system database files will still be available to you for one year. After that, all of your Content in the App system database files will only be available to you when we receive payment for activating a subscription. You acknowledge and agree that we may store and maintain your Content for such period of time as we deem necessary.

Política de almacenamiento de datos ApprovalMax will implement and maintain facilities, equipment, and programming, collectively making up a host data center, as necessary to provide you access to our App, Site and Services. We do not guarantee that our Services, our Site, App, or any content on them it, will always be available or be uninterrupted. Access to our Site or App is permitted on an "as is" temporary basis. We may suspend, withdraw, discontinue or change all or any part of our Site, App or Services without notice. We will not be liable to you if for any reason our Site is unavailable at any time or for any period.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Irlanda

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Microsoft Azure

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://www.approvalmax.com/policy