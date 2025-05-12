Top Story Turtle

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos The News Movement does not store any user data, the only data stored is the workspace information for sending messages to the user.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos The News Movement does not store any user data. Any information related to the workspace is removed upon uninstallation.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We store only minimal workspace metadata (like workspace ID and tokens) needed for app functionality. No user-generated content or personal data is stored. All data is encrypted and used solely to support the Slack integration.

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) gpt-3.5-turbo-0125

Ajustes de retención de LLM We do not use any Slack conversation data to train AI models. All data is processed ephemerally and not retained after the analysis is complete.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM No user data is retained by the LLM service after processing.