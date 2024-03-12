Política de retención de datos
Data Retention Policy:
Purpose: To set forth guidelines for the retention and disposal of data to ensure compliance with legal requirements and optimize storage resources.
Scope: Applies to all data generated, received, stored, or processed within Streamlined SOW activities.
Retention Period: Data shall be retained for specified periods based on its nature and legal/regulatory requirements.
Storage and Security: Retained data shall be stored securely and access restricted to authorized personnel.
Disposal: At the end of the retention period, data shall be securely disposed of in accordance with approved procedures and applicable laws/regulations.
Review: Periodic reviews of the retention policy shall be conducted to ensure compliance with evolving requirements and best practices.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Data Archival/Removal Policy:
Purpose: To outline guidelines for the archival and removal of data to ensure efficient data management and compliance with legal requirements.
Scope: Applies to all data generated, received, stored, or processed in the context of Streamlined SOW activities.
Archival: Data deemed necessary for historical reference or compliance shall be archived securely in accordance with retention policies.
Removal: Data that has reached the end of its retention period or is no longer necessary shall be securely removed from storage systems following approved procedures.
Review: Regular review of data for archival or removal shall be conducted to ensure compliance and optimize storage resources.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data Storage Policy:
Purpose: To establish guidelines for the secure storage of data to protect confidentiality, integrity, and availability.
Scope: Applies to all data stored in electronic or physical formats within Streamlined SOW operations.
Security: Data shall be stored securely with access restricted to authorized personnel only, in compliance with relevant security standards and protocols.
Backup: Regular backups of data shall be conducted to mitigate the risk of loss or corruption.
Monitoring: Continuous monitoring of storage systems shall be conducted to detect and address any security or performance issues.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no