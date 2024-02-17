Política de retención de datos
We use historical data from the users of our Service to generate internal research reports and to show you statistics about your own usage of the Service. Due to this, data is stored indefinitely unless a data deletion request is made by contacting support@shoutout.au.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We remove your data after an Administrator removes or stops using our Services, and sufficient time has passed to warrant data removal. The Administrators for your account are responsible for your data. In most circumstances, they must approve of any data removal or modifications.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
When you submit information via the Service provided by Shout Out, your information is protected and encrypted in storage and transit through secure connections. We implement a variety of security measures to maintain the safety of your personal information.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Australia
Información del alojamiento de datos
We use VentraIP Australia as our hosting provider in Australia to store and protect your information. They are up-to-date, set up with the latest security standards, and undergo recurring security assessments to protect your information.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
VentraIP Australia
App/servicio con subencargados
no