SeedHR - Praise, Kudos & Shoutouts

Build a culture of recognition while doing good for the planet
Seed is the only peer-to-peer recognition software that facilitates authentic and meaningful appreciation among your employees while planting trees for the planet. All in Slack.
:heavy_check_mark: Elevate employee performance and happiness
:heavy_check_mark: Retain your Talents
:heavy_check_mark: Create a World-Class Culture
:deciduous_tree: Contribute positively to the planet (learn more
)Hybrid and remote have changed the way we work
• Disengaged employees are 2x more likely to look for jobs.
• 39% of employees don't feel appreciated at work, leading to disengagement, lowered productivity, errors, and churn.
• 20% decrease in employee productivity.Make your employees happier and more efficient thanks to SeedHR
• 14.9% lower turnover rates in teams with regular feedback.
• 69% of employees work harder when recognized.
• Culture and values are the 1st satisfaction driver for employees.How it works
• Each week, every employee receives 5 :seedling: to give out.
• Employees send :seedling: to recognize their peers.
• Every month, one tree is planted for every active user on the system.How is SeedHR better than the competition?To drive real results, adoption is key! Here are our methods to drive the best adoption:
• Feedback Friday
- Each week, Feedback Friday encourages colleagues to recognize each other by creating a special moment to send kudos and seeds.
• Weekly leaderboard
- Friendly competition! Whether you take it seriously or not, leaderboards are a great way to motivate your people.
• Rewards
- Employees can claim rewards thanks to the :seedling: they received. The reward platform, controlled by HR, gives an incentive to collect more seeds.
• We plant trees for every ACTIVE user
- This is part of our core value and also encourages employee participation. We notice that many people want their monthly tree to be planted and, therefore, make sure to send kudos.
Seed is a good complement to HeyTaco, Disco, OfficeVibe, Matter, Shoutouts, Airspeed, CultureBot, Praisely, Karma, and Bonusly.
What are you waiting for? Install Seed NOW :raised_hands: