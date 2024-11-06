Política de retención de datos
We will retain data as is necessary to maintain operation of the AnswerHub. This includes the user IDs and questions/answers provided by users in the Web Interface.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We will remove any user data upon request from an admin of an AnswerHub account.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We will store any essential user data indefinitely, as long as the AnswerHub account associated with this user data remains active.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Azure
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Meta Llama 3 hosted on Groq
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Groq, Inc will not retain your personal information longer than is allowable by United States law.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Groq, Inc operates in the United States, and all personal information processed through its services, including data from LLM interactions, is stored and managed within the United States.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Groq, Inc and its websites are located in the United States, and Groq, Inc processes and stores all Personal Information in the United States.