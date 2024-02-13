Política de retención de datos
ThriveSparrow stores User data with reference to Your Service account. This may include Personal Information, survey data and other details that You enter into the app from time to time. We will retain Your Personal Information as long as you have an account with us in order to maintain and expand our relationship with You and in order to have proof and evidence concerning our relationship with you. Please note that except as required by applicable law or our specific agreements with you, we shall not have any obligation to retain your data for any particular period.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon termination or expiry of your account, not exceeding 07 (seven) days from the date of such expiration or termination, we will delete all Personal Information including any copies thereof. In case, we are unable to delete Your Personal Information due to technical or other reasons, ThriveSparrow will apply measures to ensure that Your Personal Information is blocked from any further processing until deletion is possible. This excludes the data that we are required to retain for legal and regulatory requirements.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
ThriveSparrow is hosted in the cloud and we make use of AWS as our cloud service provider. ThriveSparrow has a shared responsibility model with AWS and AWS will take care of data storage of ThriveSparrow.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Private Cloud
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados