Jump around DM’s and channels within seconds! The Stream Deck Plugin for Slack brings a new level of ease and efficiency to your Slack interactions. Say goodbye to tedious navigation and hello to instant access to your favorite conversations and channels, and adjust notification settings across your workspaces — all from your Stream Deck. Last but not least, see who’s online and who’s slacking thanks to the direct message action showing the online status of the user on the key. Key Actions include: Open Direct Message

Open any direct message instantly and bring Slack into focus start typing your message

Open Group Message

Open Group DM’s containing users from your workspace, guests, and/or connections

Open Channel

Open private and public channels, and assign them custom icons and labels for easy identification

Pause Notifications

Silence your notifications for a set or custom timeframe to stop any pings from coming through

Note: Due to Slack API limitations the plugin does not function for guest users in paid workspaces. Users in paid workspaces can still assign keys to guest users. Direct messages with external connections is only accessible if you have a Group DM with the users