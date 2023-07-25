+ Add apps under Apps at the bottom of the left-hand side menu in Slack.2. Collaborate Easily: Now, you can select
Open with Drawboard PDF from the "more actions" menu (three dots) on any message containing an image or PDF. This action generates a secure link that, when clicked, seamlessly takes you to Drawboard PDF for a detailed and collaborative editing experience.File Access and Permissions:To provide you with a smooth collaboration experience, Drawboard PDF requests the following permission:files:read: This permission allows Drawboard PDF to access files in Slack that you have permission to view. It ensures that you can effortlessly collaborate with your team without any barriers.We want to assure you that Drawboard PDF respects your privacy and only accesses files that you explicitly choose to collaborate on. Your data security is our top priority.Feel free to contact our support team if you have any questions or concerns regarding file access and permissions. We are here to ensure you have a secure and seamless collaboration experience with Drawboard PDF on Slack.Drawboard PDF releases new tools and features every week. Check out our latest releases on https://www.drawboard.com/pdf/whats-new:first_place_medal: Best-in-class PDF tools :art: One intuitive canvas :handshake: Collaboration made easy :stopwatch: Save time
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