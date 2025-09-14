Política de retención de datos
Swan will retain Customer Data in accordance with our business and contractual obligations. Lead data, Slack interaction logs, and related outreach activity are retained only as long as necessary to fulfill the services provided—typically for the duration of the customer’s active subscription and up to 90 days after termination, unless otherwise required by law or customer request.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Swan will remove Customer Data in accordance with customer instructions and applicable legal requirements. Upon request or termination of service, Swan will delete or anonymize all associated Customer Data within 90 days. Customers can also request data removal at any time, and Swan will comply within 30 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Swan stores Customer Data in secure, encrypted databases hosted on industry-leading cloud infrastructure providers (such as AWS ) in data centers located in the United States. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest, and access is strictly controlled and audited for security and compliance.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Anthropic Claude
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Swan does not retain any customer prompts, Slack messages, or lead data used in LLM interactions beyond the duration of the request. All data is processed in-memory and is not stored, logged, or used for model training by Swan or its providers
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Swan ensures that user data is not used to train shared models and that requests are processed securely and transiently, with no cross-customer data exposure.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Swan’s LLM services store and process data in data centers located in the United States and/or the European Union, depending on the LLM provider used