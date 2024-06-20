Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Customer data is retained until customers ask us to delete it. However, Personally Identifiable Information is removed if it has not been modified or accessed for 30 days. we anonymize data after 30 days of not being used. In that process we eliminate all PII (name, phone, email, etc.) that can identify the candidate. What remains is the record of the interview itself with no identifying information.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Customer data is retained until customers ask us to delete it. However, Personally Identifiable Information is removed if it has not been modified or accessed for 30 days. we anonymize data after 30 days of not being used. In that process we eliminate all PII (name, phone, email, etc.) that can identify the candidate. What remains is the record of the interview itself with no identifying information.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Customer data is retained until customers ask us to delete it. However, Personally Identifiable Information is removed if it has not been modified or accessed for 30 days. we anonymize data after 30 days of not being used. In that process we eliminate all PII (name, phone, email, etc.) that can identify the candidate. What remains is the record of the interview itself with no identifying information.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos We host our data in the cloud at AWS data centers

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://goodtime.io/subprocessors