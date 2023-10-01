Approval Buddy

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We retain user data only as long as necessary to provide our services effectively. User activity logs are stored for a maximum of 90 days for troubleshooting and improving service quality, after which they are permanently deleted.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Data that needs to be retained for compliance or legal purposes will be archived securely with restricted access. Archived data will be reviewed annually to determine if it can be deleted. Users can request the removal of their data at any time by contacting our support team. Upon request, all user-specific data will be permanently deleted from our systems within 30 days.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data is stored in data centers located in USA, compliant with local data protection regulations. We do not store user data outside these locations unless explicitly required by the user. Only authorized personnel have access to stored data, and all access is logged and monitored for suspicious activities.

App/servicio con subencargados no