Automate workflows across your business with Tines and Slack, allowing you to focus on what matters.
Tines is a workflow platform purpose-built to automate and integrate business processes. Teams are too often stuck doing tedious manual work or force-fitting systems together, and it’s our mission to change that. With Tines, you can build connections between systems in minutes and deliver valuable workflows within hours. Workflows you can build with Tines and Slack:
• Receive and approve or deny requests via Slack
• Create new channels and send messages
• Automate user reminders for training and compliance
• … and a whole lot more! Check out our library
for even more workflows.Get more out of your tech stack with Tines and Slack:
While it’s possible to send simple Slack messages straight from most tools, you can use Tines to build tailored Slack messages that aggregate and correlate data between these systems. This makes your alerts less noisy and more relevant for your team. Tools customers use Tines and Slack to see increased value from include:
• Cloud providers such as AWS, GCP, and Azure
• Ticketing platforms such as Jira, ServiceNow, and Zendesk
• Security systems such as Wiz, CrowdStrike, Lacework, Recorded Future, JupiterOne, Tenable, Qualys, Elastic, Splunk, and Panther
• Software development tools such as GitHub and GitLab
• And other commonly used software such as OpenAI, Salesforce, Okta, and more!How to get started:
• Sign up for our free community edition
• Brainstorm Slack use cases in our library
• View training resources in Tines University
• Follow our Slack authentication guide
for step-by-step instructions to get startedWhat customers are saying about Tines:
“Rapid automation—for anyoneA much smoother user experience than iterating via code, reviewing logs, etc, and allows our team to go from an automation idea to a production story in literally minutes.
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“Tines’s innovation is YOUR innovationTines allows my team to create rapid integrations between systems, processes, and people without tedious protocol and API plumbing.
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