Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos The RWX app for Slack retains Slack-related data only for as long as necessary to provide the app’s functionality and to operate, secure, and support the service. Most Slack event data and notification payloads are processed transiently and are not stored long-term. Configuration data and limited metadata may be retained while the app is installed in a Slack workspace. Slack-related data is periodically reviewed and deleted when it is no longer required for the purposes described above, unless retention is required to comply with legal obligations.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos The RWX app for Slack does not archive Slack data for long-term storage. RWX does not maintain historical archives of Slack messages or user activity beyond what is necessary to operate and support the app.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Slack-related data processed by the RWX app for Slack is stored securely using industry-standard cloud infrastructure. Access to stored data is restricted to authorized systems and personnel required to operate and maintain the service. Appropriate technical and organizational safeguards are in place to protect data against unauthorized access, disclosure, or loss. Slack data is not shared with third parties except as necessary to operate the service or where required by law.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no