/tldr to get contextual summaries and action items tailored to your team's responsibilities. It's like having a personal assistant right within Slack, ready to provide you with the insights you need.Key Features: :star2:
/tldr command, for instance, offers a quick summary and actionable insights based on your team's ownership.:arrow_forward: Accelerate Team Growth: Nomon aids in identifying, tracking, and coaching team members. It ensures that you're having the right conversations to steer the team and company in the right direction.:arrow_forward: Plan and Align Seamlessly: Stay updated with relevant team and project information. Nomon also manages outward communications, keeping everyone in the loop about your team's status, projects, and plans.Nomon uses Large Language Models (LLMs) to provide you this service. Your data is never trained on or shared with 3rd parties other than the LLMs. LLMs may generate inaccurate responses, it is your responsibility to treat the results accordingly.
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