Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Mermaid charts and their PNG renderings are not stored on our servers. They are generated on the fly and immediately uploaded to your Slack workspace. Even if the upload fails or is canceled, we don't persist any copy. You can always reach out to hello@mermaid-preview.com for additional support or questions.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Mermaid charts and their PNG renderings are not stored on our servers. They are generated on the fly and immediately uploaded to your Slack workspace. Even if the upload fails or is canceled, we don't persist any copy. You can always reach out to hello@mermaid-preview.com for additional support or questions.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Mermaid charts and their PNG renderings are not stored on our servers. They are generated on the fly and immediately uploaded to your Slack workspace. Even if the upload fails or is canceled, we don't persist any copy. You can always reach out to hello@mermaid-preview.com for additional support or questions.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Fly.io / Upstash