Hadrius Archiver

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Hadrius retains service data for the duration of the customer’s business relationship with the Hadrius and for a period of time thereafter, to analyze the data for Hadrius’s own operations, and for historical and archiving purposes associated with Hadrius’s services. Hadrius retains prospect data until such time as it no longer has business value and is purged from Hadrius systems. All personal data that Hadrius controls may be deleted upon verified request from Data Subjects or their authorized agents by contacting as at hello@hadrius.com.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Hadrius retains service data for the duration of the customer’s business relationship with the Hadrius and for a period of time thereafter, to analyze the data for Hadrius’s own operations, and for historical and archiving purposes associated with Hadrius’s services. Hadrius retains prospect data until such time as it no longer has business value and is purged from Hadrius systems. All personal data that Hadrius controls may be deleted upon verified request from Data Subjects or their authorized agents by contacting as at hello@hadrius.com.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Your personal data is stored by Hadrius on its servers, and on the servers of the cloud-based database management services Hadrius engages, located in the United States.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS