Política de retención de datos
ThoughtSpot will retain Customer Data for as long as the Workspace and ThoughtSpot account exists.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
ThoughtSpot will remove Customer Data when a user is deleted from the workspace or when a user disconnects the App from their ThoughtSpot account.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. Data is continuously backed up to allow recovery from a major disaster.
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
ThoughtSpot Spotter uses foundational LLMs from the Azure OpenAI Service, specifically GPT-4T and GPT-4O, depending on the situation.
Ajustes de retención de LLM
ThoughtSpot's AI does not retain customer data; it is deleted after processing.
Azure OpenAI GPT: Data is ephemeral, used only for query processing, with logging disabled.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Customer metadata is processed only within the context of the user's query and is isolated per tenant. ThoughtSpot does not use customer data to train or improve AI technologies.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Customer data is not persisted (or logged) as part of Microsoft Azure and OpenAI’s safety monitoring processes.
As such, data sent to the GPT models is ephemeral and to process a user’s query.