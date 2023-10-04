Política de retención de datos
Data is retained in accordance with governing laws and regulations:
Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): Financial records must be retained for a minimum of seven years.
Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA): Requires the protection of nonpublic personal information, and the implementation of a comprehensive information security program.
Retention periods may be adjusted based on legal requirements, contractual obligations, or business needs. After the designated retention period expires, data will be securely deleted or destroyed.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Data is archived and removed in accordance with the above data retention policy. For data that falls outside of those regulations or for questions please email help@mercury.com
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is stored securely using modern encryption in our hosted cloud environment.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Hosted on cloud
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no