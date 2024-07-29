Política de retención de datos
We retain customer data while they are using the product. Please refer to https://www.myko.ai/privacy-policy for more detail. To request data deletion, contact us at privacy@myko.ai
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We store our data securely at AWS and we're SOC2 Type 2 compliant. Please refer to https://www.myko.ai/privacy-policy for more detail. To request data deletion, contact us at privacy@myko.ai
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
AWS: us-east-1
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
gpt-4o, gpt-4o-mini,claude-3-5-sonnet,gemini-2.0-flash
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Myko AI retains only essential data for service delivery. Metadata like table and column names is securely kept for AI performance; all other data is discarded when no longer needed. Client data is never used for model training.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Myko AI ensures secure client data isolation, preventing cross-access. Customer data is never shared with third-party AI. Only metadata like table/column names and user-defined keys is used to enhance AI, with strict isolation protocols.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Hosted on SOC 2 Type II certified AWS, Myko AI ensures secure data storage and compliance with strict security standards. AWS’s geographic hosting supports regional data residency, keeping data within specified jurisdictions as needed.