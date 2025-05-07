KLIPY transforms team communication in Slack by making it more expressive, fun, and engaging. Our app allows you to search and share a vast collection of GIFs and Clips directly in your Slack workspace, perfect for celebrating wins, reacting to messages, or lightening the mood. Use KLIPY within Slack to: - Search and send a wide range of GIFs.

- Search and send Clips that suit every mood and occasion. Guide to use KLIPY it in Slack: - Install App: Each user must install KLIPY individually to share Clips and to share all type of content under their name.

- Search Content: After installing KLIPY, you can search for GIFs and Clips by finding KLIPY in commands or by typing the following commands: /klipy-gif[text] for GIFs and /klipy-clip[text] for Clips.

- Choose Your Favourite One: By shuffle button in the popup window, you can change content to find the perfect response or reaction from our library.

- Share Instantly: Once you've found the right visual, send it directly into your conversation—GIFs and Clips appear in the chat seamlessly.