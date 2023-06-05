Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We retain data while the customer is actively using our service. Data can also be deleted or removed at any time during or following the contract term by emailing privacy@navattic.com with the details of the deletion request.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Data can be deleted upon request at any time throughout or following the contract term using by emailing privacy@navattic.com with the details of the deletion request.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data will be stored to provide the services at hand. Our data management policy includes technical controls like encryption (TLS 1.2, AES-256), logical segregation of workspaces, and data cleansing policies following termination of agreements. We also have organizational policies such as routine access reviews, least privileged access rights, and application request policies to ensure that data is only handled by employees when necessary.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Navattic's data is hosted on Vercel and PlanetScale, both of which are hosted on AWS under the hood.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://www.navattic.com/legal/subprocessors