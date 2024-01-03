Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We store only the necessary data required for the service to work. We store it until the Cakewalk app for Slack is deleted. Once the app is deleted from the Slack, we remove all the related data with immediate effect. Moreover, Cakewalk is ISO 27001 certified and has a general Data retention policy in place.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We store only the necessary data required for the service to work. We store it until the Cakewalk app for Slack is deleted. Once the app is deleted from the Slack, we remove all the related data with immediate effect.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We store only the necessary data required for the service to work. We store it until the Cakewalk app for Slack is deleted. Our data is securely hosted within AWS data centers located in Frankfurt, Germany. Once the app is deleted from the Slack, we remove all the related data with immediate effect.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Alemania

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes