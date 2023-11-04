Say goodbye to tedious prospect research, manual note-taking and CRM data entry during discovery calls. From meeting prep to recap: Oliv has your back when it comes to selling.
Introducing Oliv.ai
- the AI sales companion designed with the needs of B2B SaaS Account Executives and sales leaders in mind. Oliv instantly shares customized summaries of your meetings with your team updates CRM, provides in-meeting guidance, and prepares you for the meetings. You focus on selling and Oliv does the rest.
Further streamlining user's workflow from the common tools they are already using, Oliv.ai
integrates with popular software tools like Zoom, Google Calendar, and Outlook, as well as HubSpot and Salesforce.
What do AEs get with Oliv’s integration for Slack?
Walk into your sales calls with confidence: Oliv.ai
prepares you for every sales call by delivering contact and account summary, complete with automated call reminders. Before every sales call starts, information about your prospect and company is at your fingertips. No more scrambling - all the data you need is ready when you are.
Boost team collaboration and transparency: Moments after your meetings conclude, Oliv.ai
pushes instant summaries to your team's Slack channel. Everyone stays informed and you can take actions directly from the summary thread on Slack to move the deal forward.
Automate Your CRM Updates: If you dread manual CRM entries, Oliv.ai
has your back. Oliv takes care of generating insights, creating scorecards, and syncing them with your CRM. This leaves you free to focus on what matters most – building relationship and understanding the customers' pain points.
Nail your follow-ups every time: Be the first to reach out after every meeting and ensure things don’t fall through the cracks. Oliv.ai
drafts to-the-point, AI-generated emails based on what was discussed on the call for you to review and send. This means more effective communication, with less effort.
Always catch the key moments: Oliv.ai
tags automatically and gives you a simple one-button-click to highlight crucial moments during your sales calls in real time. have the important points ready at your fingertips for when you need them.
Ready to close more deals with less effort with Oliv? Click 'Visit site to install' button to go to the Oliv website from the Slack App directory to install the Oliv app. Don't just add another app to your Slack – unlock a better, more efficient way of closing deals with Oliv.ai
. Empower your sales operations and make every sales call a step towards success.
Disclaimer: Possible Inaccuracies
Our app employs advanced AI and GPT models, but responses may contain inaccuracies. Verify critical information independently and use discretion.