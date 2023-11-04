Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Oliv only stores a subset of any information you knowingly provide to us. The data is kept around as long the user is authenticated and continues to use the app. We delete any information related to the user once the user wants to delete the app within 60 days

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We'll stop displaying your User Submissions (except Limited Audience and Public ones). However, complete deletion may not be possible, and content may remain viewable elsewhere if copied by other users. Users can request data deletion by writing to hi@oliv.ai.

Política de almacenamiento de datos All of the customer's data is stored on our server and encrypted and backed up securely to AWS servers. The server can be accessed only by a couple of our senior devs and all the accesses made are audited and logged. No one else can access this data

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud-hosted on AWS

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) Vanilla GPT4 Turbo

Ajustes de retención de LLM No retention

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM No tenancy